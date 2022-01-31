Two killed in two fatal crashes on Highway 34 this weekend

It was a fatal weekend on Highway 34 in Linn County, as two people were killed in two separate crashes on a stretch of the roadway between Interstate 5 and Lebanon.

On Saturday, Jan. 29 at around 10:06 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 34 and Seven Mile Lane, according to a news release from OSP.

Joshua Kumpe, 32, of Lebanon was traveling westbound on the highway in a Dodge Sprinter van when he struck a southbound Ford Escort operated by David Weis, 43, of Albany that was in the intersection.

According to OSP, Weis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Kristina Boswell, 36, of Sweet Home was a passenger in the Ford Escort and was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Kumpe was uninjured.

Lebanon Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.

Another fatal crash occurred Sunday, Jan. 30 on Highway 34.

According to a different OSP news release, at 7:42 p.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash on Highway 34 near milepost 16, just west of Denny School Road.

The pedestrian was identified at Lanny R. Aerni, 71, of Lebanon. According to OSP, Colby D. Montigue, 22, of Sweet Home was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Astro Van when he struck Aerni. The news release said Aerni was in the lanes of travel collecting debris from the roadway at the time of the crash.

Aerni sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT assisted OSP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0