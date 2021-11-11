Two men arrested near Albany for having nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana

Two men have been arrested in Linn County on suspicion of possessing almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth around $2.2 million street value.

According to a news release from the Albany Police Department, Vidal Gonzales-Tetlctle, 31 of Hermiston and Jose Guadalupe-Alatorre, 20, of Redway, California were arrested and booked into Linn County Jail after authorities discovered 2,800 pounds of marijuana.

They were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana and criminal conspiracy.

The news release states a detective with the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team was southbound on Interstate-5 near Albany at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 when he encountered a 26-foot U-Haul box truck also heading south.

The detective noticed a strong scent of fresh marijuana coming from the U-Haul, according to the release. He then coordinated with other law enforcement agencies to arrange for the U-Haul to be stopped.

There were two men in the truck who claimed they were hauling furniture, according to Albany police. Upon further investigation, authorities discovered 173 large black garbage bags filled with marijuana and components of marijuana grow. The bags are said to have filled almost the entirety of the back of the truck.

The U-Haul was secured, seized as evidence and towed to APD pending a search warrant, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LINE team at APD: 541-917-7680.

