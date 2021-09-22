Vancouver man gets probation for child pornography charges

A Vancouver man has received two years of probation after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Robert Lundergan, 35, was convicted of three counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse during a hearing on Tuesday. Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams sentenced Lundergan to two years of supervised probation.

The probation includes a lengthy list of conditions Lundergan needs to follow, including registering as a sex offender with the Oregon State Police. Williams also imposed 20 days jail suspended, meaning Lundergan will not serve that jail time if he successfully completes his probation.

The defendant was originally arraigned on 14 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in February. According to court documents, on Jan. 8, 2020, Lundergan possessed 14 separate visual recordings of sexually explicit content involving child abuse.

According to prosecutor Jay Hughes, there was a negotiated plea deal between the State and the defense. Lundergan pleaded guilty to three counts and the remaining 11 charges were dismissed. The agreement recommended that the judge impose two years of supervised probation with sex offender conditions and $200 fines for each conviction. In court on Tuesday, that was the result.