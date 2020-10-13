Warrenton man found guilty for sex acts against young girl

A Warrenton man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for sexually abusing a young girl in Benton County.

Leslie Alan Morrison, 56, was charged on 14 assorted counts of abuse spanning from 2008 to 2019, starting when the girl was less than 12 years old. Those charges included two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sodomy and first-degree rape.

Many of the acts, according to Morrison’s indictment, happened while the girl was also incapable of consent by reason of physical helplessness or mental incapacitation.

As part of a plea deal, Morrison was found guilty on Tuesday of two counts of unlawful sexual penetration. Benton County Circuit Court Judge Locke Williams handed down a sentence of two years in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections, with credit for time served and three years' post-prison supervision.

Morrison is also ordered to refrain from contact with the survivor or with children under 18 and get psychosexual treatment.

