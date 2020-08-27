"We are in the long haul": A week after Corvallis teen's disappearance, 150 show for search party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If Ava Carey could see the 150 mid-valley residents who gathered on Thursday at Cheldelin Middle School to help look for her, she’d be “completely blown away,” her mom said.

“Even though it’s been a week that she has been gone,” Cecelia Carey added, “we are not giving up. We are in the long haul to bring her home."

The 16-year-old went missing on Aug. 20. Ava told her family that she was on her way to the adjacent park to sit on the swings that evening, according to Corvallis Police Captain Joel Goodwin. No one knows if she ever made it there.

Ava stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 105 pounds, has hazel eyes and auburn-colored hair that is shaved on one side. She had her skateboard with her and was last seen near the 700 block of Northeast Conifer Boulevard that evening.

“If someone sees someone that they think is Ava,” Goodwin told the search party, “please take action immediately” by calling the local authorities.