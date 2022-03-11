With February results in, Benton County deputies to continue extra patrols

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will continue to work extra patrols this month to deter distracted driving habits, according to a news release from the agency.

The additional patrols are made possible through 2022 grant funding.

During the month of February, deputies conducted regular and extra patrols and saw the following activity levels:

8 DUII arrests (alcohol, drug, and/or inhalant)

34 driving while suspended (arrests and citations)

29 driving uninsured citations

119 speeding citations

11 safety belt and/or child seat citations

84 citations for other various violations

Deputies responded to 17 traffic crashes with 2 involving injuries, and 4 fatalities

Deputies responded to 1,493 calls for service

During upcoming patrols, deputies will be on the lookout for impaired driving, speeding motorists, drivers using their phones, child safety seats, safety belt violations and those driving without insurance or driving privileges.

According to the news release, deputies will work additional shifts to coincide with national enforcement/blitz periods. For example, April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, so deputies will be focused on writing tickets for this violation. In February, deputies worked extra shifts during Super Bowl Sunday during a “DUII Blitz.”

