Woman charged with felony assault after allegedly stabbing boyfriend

An Albany woman has been charged with two felonies after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend with a knife last week in downtown Corvallis.

Rhonda Irene Deane, 43, was charged with second-degree assault, a class B felony; unlawful use of a weapon, a class C felony; menacing, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, Deane and her boyfriend got into an argument at about 5 a.m. Oct. 19 near the intersection of Southwest B Avenue and Second Street.

After arguing with her boyfriend in the tent they live in near the Corvallis skate park, Deane, who had a knife concealed in her clothing, left the tent and the man followed her. He continued to follow her and ask her to return to the tent when she pulled out her knife, opened it and put it to her chest in an effort to get him to stop following her.

Deane then stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, the affidavit states. The man was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Deane had an abrasion on her nose and another on the left side of her face.