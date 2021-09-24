Crumbl Cookies opens its doors in Corvallis

Crumbl Cookies has set up shop in Corvallis at 1705 N.W. Ninth St. Suite A, and when customers walk through the pale pink doors of the bakery, they'll be hit with the smell of sweet, sugary icing.

The franchise, which started in Logan, Utah, in 2017, now has over 250 stores in 32 states nationwide. Karina Tews, who co-owns five Oregon locations with her husband Austin Tews, supervised twelve busy bakers as they rolled, pressed and decorated the soft treats during Thursday’s soft opening.

“Corvallis puts out wonderful employees,” Karina Tews said. “They all have good attitudes, they’re hard workers and you can tell they’re really excited.”

The door opened and closed all morning even for the soft opening, which Tews said was to give the bakers practice for the real deal on Friday. Each time a customer walked in, they were greeted by a cheerful “Welcome to Crumbl!” by the entire crew.

The Tews’ own other stores in Eugene and Roseburg, and Albany and Bend are next up on the list. Tews said she hopes to have the Albany location open by January.