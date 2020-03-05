CSD eyes boundary shift

Most of the objections focused on the desires of students to stay with the friends they’ve had from elementary school as they moved into the higher grades. There were also concerns about long bus rides and the inability to walk or bike to neighborhood schools. And there were complaints from parents with preschool children who had bought homes based on current district boundaries.

Jason Young, who served on the boundary review task force, drew loud applause for what he called a “minority report” that went against the group’s recommendation. He argued that the group had flawed enrollment data that gave a skewed picture of the actual situation at the two middle schools and said the district should address its transfer policies before redrawing district lines.

“I can’t in good faith recommend any boundary change because I honestly have no idea if it will make the situation worse or better,” he said.

“Don’t do a boundary change now,” he urged the board. “Do a policy change first, then come back and do a boundary change a year from now.”

The superintendent presented his alternative proposal after everyone who wished to speak had had their say. He began by thanking the task force for its work and acknowledging that the group, which had been meeting since mid-December, was working with flawed data.