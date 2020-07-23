Culture cash: Mid-valley groups hope to share in COVID relief funds

The Majestic and the Whiteside theaters in Corvallis were the only organizations in Linn or Benton counties to share in the funding available through the Independent Venue Coalition total. The Majestic will receive $94,500, paid in monthly installments of $13,500, and the Whiteside will receive $37,100, paid in installments of $5,300.

Jimbo Ivy, theater supervisor for Corvallis Parks & Recreation, said The Majestic’s money will be used to support online and streaming activities. Since March, the organization has put on 36 virtual shows that have brought in a collective 30,000-plus viewings.

Jen Waters, executive director of The Whiteside, said her allocation will go toward staffing.

“We’re just trying to do anything we can to basically pay our staff and stay afloat while we can’t really make money,” she said.

In Albany, arts organizations say they’re eager to hear more about applications for the rest of the funding, which is targeted at nonprofits, including fairs and festivals.

“I intend to apply for ACT,” said Dean Keeling, president of Albany Civic Theater. “We would like help with our monthly expenses while we have no income. Without income our reserves reduce each month and that is not sustainable forever.”