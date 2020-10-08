Cumberland Church gets the OK to move

The historic Cumberland Church was given a thumbs up to move a few thousand feet down the road.

Albany’s Landmarks Commission OK'd the plan Wednesday, crossing one of the last approvals off the list for the Cumberland Community Events Center — the non-profit working to restore the church.

Currently, the church — and the land it sits on — is owned by the city. The group recently bought another city-owned piece of land just down the road to move the church onto for $69,000. But due to a complicated legal web of ownership, the group had to first purchase the land, find a company to move the church, gain approval to move the church and once the church is ready to be moved, the city will sell the church to the group for $1.

The basement will not be part of the move.

The piece of land at Santiam and Pine is actually part of a four-lot parcel. The group purchased one parcel for $69,000. The other three can be leased by the group to access the church and utilize construction equipment before ultimately being purchased as well for $207,000. According to the group, it hopes to have the church moved by next year and has contacted Portland company who has assured them it is possible.