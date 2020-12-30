Cumberland Church officially historic

After two years of an uncertain future, the Cumberland Church in Albany has secured its spot in the past.

The building, located at 401 E. Main St., has been approved as a historic building by Oregon's State Historic Preservation Office.

"Approval by SHPO of the application is the necessary element prior to application for a National Park Service’s Historic Building designation," a statement by the group attempting to rescue the church said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That group, the Cumberland Church Events Center, has secured a deal with the city of Albany to purchase the church and a separate plot of land and to lease three others. The group plans to move the church down the street to the new site and begin restoring the building.

Application to the historic office took just over two years, the group said, and was headed by events center board member Liz Rapp.