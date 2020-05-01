Cyclist in fatal crash near Lebanon was Corvallis man

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The victim in a fatal vehicle vs. bicycle collision about 6 miles east of Lebanon on Thursday has been identified as Kenneth Haigler, 60, of Corvallis.

Haigler was cycling on Old Santiam Highway near the intersection of Fairview Road when the incident occurred, according to a news release issued Friday by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

A 17-year-old male driving a 1983 Toyota pickup on Fairview Road lost control of the truck as he crossed the intersection with Old Santiam Highway and struck Haigler, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck rolled over and came to rest upside-down near the Albany & Eastern Railroad tracks between Old Santiam Highway and Highway 20.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release the name of the 17-year-old driver Friday morning. A spokesperson for the agency said no one else was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed so far.

The Linn County Multi-Agency Investigation Team was called in to assist the Sheriff’s Office in reconstructing the crash. The Lebanon Fire Department, Albany Police Department, Lebanon Police Department and Oregon State Police also provided assistance.

