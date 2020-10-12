D-Day veterans Besse, Wingett mourned

Pearl Harbor was attacked during his senior year at what was then Oregon Agricultural College, and Besse immediately enlisted in the Navy. On June 6, 1994, he was executive officer on LCI 420, a landing craft that delivered more than 2,500 Allied troops at Omaha Beach, the site of the heaviest D-Day action.

“On the first wave, the guys were being shot just coming off the ramp. After our first landing, we went back out to pick up 200 more troops,” Besse told reporter Kyle Odegard for a 2019 story on the 75th anniversary of D-Day. “The noise was so tremendous. There was gunfire all over. You couldn’t really hear.”

Besse spent the latter part of the war as a liaison officer on a British base, then was transferred to San Francisco at the Pacific Command of the U.S. Navy.

After the war, Besse stayed in California and became the international manager for Ferry-Morse Seed Co. He then joined the Oregon State University Extension Service, working in Ontario, Eugene and at OSU itself. He retired from the university after a stint as OSU’s director of international agriculture.

Like Wingett, Besse also was inducted into the French Legion of Honor as a knight for his actions during D-Day. He was honored in 2015.

