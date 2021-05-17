Daily COVID-19 update: Benton County has highest vaccination rate in Oregon

Benton County has the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate of any county in the state, with 67.1% of those 16 and older vaccinated, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority released on Monday.

Linn County was far behind, with 47.6% of its population vaccinated.

In Benton County, 55,035 residents are vaccinated, while only 48,759 people in Linn County have been vaccinated. Linn County needs nearly 18,000 more people to get the jab to reach 65%.

In order for counties to move to Oregon's low risk level, at least 65% of residents 16 and older must have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Statewide, most COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted when 70% of residents 18 and older receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Monday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 310

Total cases Oregon: 195,882

New cases Linn County: 17

Total cases Linn County: 5,034