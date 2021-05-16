Daily COVID-19 update; Linn County surpasses 5,000 cases

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Sunday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 507
Total cases Oregon: 195,684
New cases Linn County: 39
Total cases Linn County: 5,017
New cases Benton County: 7
Total cases Benton County: 3,127
New cases U.S: 28,692
Total cases U.S.: 32,753,426
New deaths Oregon: 2
Total deaths Oregon: 2,587
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 68
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 20
New deaths U.S.: 415
Total deaths U.S.: 582,769
New vaccinations Oregon: 23,075
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,538,850
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,591,802
Hospitalizations Oregon: 339 (up 7 from Saturday)
ICU beds in Oregon: 82 (up 7 from Saturday)
Sources: Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention