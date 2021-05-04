Dam Proud Day raises more than $1 million for OSU funds with pandemic relief headlining

Oregon State University’s Dam Proud Day brought in more than 4,000 gifts from 48 states and 11 countries totaling more than $1.1 million last week, the university announced Tuesday.
The second Dam Proud Day, a 24-hour fundraising event hosted by the OSU Foundation, beat the total raised during the inaugural Dam Proud Day in 2019 by more than $500,000. The foundation says the majority of the proceeds will directly benefit students, including more than $130,000 raised for students experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the pandemic.
“The Oregon State community has a great deal to be proud of,” Interim President Becky Johnson said in a press release. “The philanthropy provided as part of Dam Proud Day demonstrates that Beaver Nation is all in for our students and OSU’s land grant mission in Oregon and beyond. Thanks to this incredible outpouring of philanthropic support, OSU will be aided in advancing student progress to graduation, assisting students impacted by the pandemic and helping to serve the public.”
Dam Proud Day, largely virtual this year, allowed donors to select from more than 70 funds across the university.
The fund that received the most money was for students experiencing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. More than 200 donations were made to the fund, totaling more than $131,000.
John Stirek, OSU Foundation board chair, Kate Stirek and Ruth Beyer, former foundation chair, agreed to give $100,000 to endow the Dean of Students’ Emergency Fund to create a financial resource for students facing unexpected challenges. The three asked other donors to provide an additional $25,000 for immediate use. Ed Ray, former OSU president, made the donation that reached the $25,000 milestone, according to the release.
The Alumni Association Scholarship Fund received more than $98,000, the College of Agricultural Sciences received more than $67,000 and the College of Forestry brought in more than $64,000.
An additional $65,000 from foundation trustees will be disbursed to reward top-performing programs, including OSU Cheer and Dance, which received the most individual donations at 373. Men’s rowing received 279 donations, while wrestling received 206.
“The enthusiasm demonstrated by OSU Foundation and OSU Alumni Association board members and other challenge donors made for an exhilarating experience,” said Shawn L. Scoville, OSU Foundation CEO and president. “The momentum they created grew rapidly as thousands of donors responded on Dam Proud Day, making gifts of all sizes to support many, many areas at the university. We are grateful for and inspired by every single gift.”
People interested in donating to university funds can do so by visiting https://bit.ly/2PNk3Wk for more information.