David Cuddihy named regional president of Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times

David Cuddihy has been named regional president of Mid-Valley Media — which produces the Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times and the Lebanon Express — along with The Daily News in Longview, Washington.
Cuddihy most recently has served as general manager of the Daily News, a sister publication. Parent company Lee Enterprises Inc., which publishes in 77 markets nationwide, made the announcement on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Cuddihy replaces Shanna Cannon, who is leaving the enterprise after acquiring a non-media company in Eugene.
“Dave is an innovative and customer-focused leader with extensive knowledge of how Amplified Digital’s vast array of digital products match with advertisers’ marketing strategies,” Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Cathy Hughes said in a news release. “He is ideally suited to lead in this rapidly expanding digital advertising environment.”
Cuddihy was named general manager in Longview in 2020. Prior to joining Lee, he was senior group publisher for GateHouse Media’s Missouri Lakes Group. His career also includes director of advertising for Star-News Media in Wilmington, North Carolina; regional advertising director for Hearst Connecticut Media Group; and advertising director for the Naples Daily News in Naples, Florida.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to take on this regional position,” Cuddihy said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Mid-Valley Media team in Oregon, while also continuing to build on the great work we’re doing in Longview.”
Cannon said she is leaving the print and digital operations of the Mid-Willamette Valley in good hands.
"Lee is a wonderful company, and I’ve so enjoyed working in the Albany and Corvallis markets," she said by email. "The DH and GT have a rich history, and I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the last 18 months to strengthen the business and the mission of these newspapers.
"A free press is something every American should defend. I’m proud to have played a role in ensuring these enterprises remained a vital part of the Mid-Valley."
Cuddihy is a member of the Rotary Club of Longview and has served as a director on numerous civic boards and committees. He attended Wheeling Jesuit University in West Virginia. He and his wife, Kayla, have one son.