David Zurawik: Keep pandemic in the proper perspective

NBC is not alone in its pandemic coverage. All the networks and cable channels will be offering such programs this week and next. They will be hard to ignore, especially with a president in the White House who believes in commemorating the happy and sad moments in a nation’s life as he did with the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths recently.

But even as I welcome the special programs looking back at this deadly dark year and know I will watch many of them, I have some concerns about how they might affect viewers and even some of us who work in media.

Media can be great catalysts, signaling us to the importance of certain moments and the value of remembering them. Media can also connect us to the civic life of the nation, showing us what others are feeling and thinking, and offering symbolic events that we can participate in vicariously for a sense of catharsis or community. That’s a good thing, but we shouldn’t let media tell us what to think and feel.

Television, for example, is inherently superficial. Having covered and championed it for more than 30 years, I feel I can say that. When done right, it can also be profound as anyone who has watched a Ken Burns documentary or an episode of HBO’s “The Sopranos” knows. But its tendency is toward superficial.