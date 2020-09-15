Debra J. Saunders: Don't fritter all your time on Twitter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — When young adults starting a career in journalism or public service ask me if they should set up a Twitter account and join the fray, they all get the same answer.

Don't do it. Create an account so you can monitor what's going on in the Twitterverse, but don't dive in.

The time you put into Twitter is time you never will get back. When you die, your last thought could be regret for how much time you spent on Twitter.

For every quality moment you have on Twitter, there will be hundreds of feces emojis, f-bombs and annoying GIFs (snarky video snippets.)

I block people who use crude language on my Twitter feed, not because I would never use such language, but because so many people throw up four-letter words that I want to keep my Twitter feed from looking like — and I'm guessing here — a men's bathroom wall at a highway rest stop.

As in life and with Twitter, we are all sinners. I use Twitter to see what D.C. swells have to say and grab quotes for stories. Twitter also is a handy vehicle for shameless self-promotion. I plan on tweeting this column. I'll get a thrill if the post goes viral.