Debra J. Saunders: Greene past, Cheney future of GOP

I watched Greene and thought about all the Trump supporters who face prison time, job losses and endless shaming because they attended the Jan. 6 rally. I'm not referring to the armed thugs who broke into the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police — they deserve to be prosecuted.

I'm thinking of the city cop or the public school teacher who went to the National Mall to listen and march for Trump -- with little understanding that it was wrong to try to pressure Congress to nullify fellow citizens' legally cast votes. Greene seemed to cast herself as a victim, when she was stoking the dishonesty.

Then I think about Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, who represents the future of the Republican Party. She was one of ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump. Her vote was a statement of conscience. "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution," Cheney wrote. And unlike Greene, she won't be walking away from her remarks.

Purists can argue that Cheney shouldn't have voted to impeach someone who would soon be out of office, but there was an economy in ignoring the niceties to make a statement against Trump's egging on the mob.