DeFazio, Buttigieg see Corvallis traffic safety realities first-hand

A multiuse path, completed last fall to direct pedestrians and cyclists away from the crowded road and sidewalks, was named after cyclist Eric Austin, who who was struck and killed in 2018 just a stone’s throw north of where the politicians gathered on Wednesday.

These tragedies were fresh on the minds of the policymakers and they said the incidents highlight why safety improvements are necessary throughout the country, especially in communities such as Corvallis that have developed around busy highways.

“One of the main important things we have to do, really as a country, is recognize that that’s not inevitable. It’s not a natural, built-in cost of transportation,” Buttigieg said. “It’s actually something we could act on and work towards zero traffic fatalities. And you can see that vision in the work that the mayor is describing, work that’s been done just feet from where we’re standing.”

Some of that work includes pedestrian crosswalks with center islands in the road, so a pedestrian or cyclist only has to watch for oncoming traffic on one side at a time. There have also been flashing yellow lights installed to alert traffic to crossing pedestrians. Radar speed signs track oncoming vehicles and help enforce the 25 mph speed limit along that stretch of the four-lane highway.