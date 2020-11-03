DeFazio leading in U.S. House race

Springfield Democrat Peter DeFazio was leading Tuesday in a bid for an 18th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

DeFazio, who was first elected in District 4 in 1987 was leading Republican Alek Skarlatos by a margin of 227,246 to 195,100 in early unofficial returns. The district includes the mid-valley and large swaths of southern and southwestern Oregon.

Skarlatos, who was born five years after DeFazio first was elected to the House, is a former Army National Guard member who is best known for stopping a gunman in a Paris-bound train in August 2015. Two other passengers assisted Skarlatos.

This was the first general election since 2008 in which DeFazio did not face Republican Art Robinson. DeFazio won all five of the contests by comfortable margins, with a high percentage of 59.1% in 2012 and a low of 54.49% in 2010. The best performance for Robinson, a biochemist by trade, was 43.58% in 2010.

DeFazio, 73, is the dean of the Oregon congressional delegation. A former Lane County commissioner, his key House assignment is as chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in the House District 2 race to replace the retiring Greg Walden in central and eastern Oregon, early returns showed Republican Cliff Bentz of Ontario with 58% of the vote against 39% for Democrat Alex Spenser of Klamath Falls. Libertarian Robert Werch of Grants Pass had 3%.

