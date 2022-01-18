Delay is over, Linn County approves Lyons rock quarry expansion

A proposed expansion of the Northrock Inc. quarry just outside of Lyons was approved on Tuesday morning, Jan. 18 by the Linn County Board of Commissioners.

Northrock currently operates on about 20 acres, digging up rock, dirt and landscaping materials. The proposed expansion area is on 40 acres to the northeast and along the river-facing part of the property line.

Because the property is in the county, and because the expansion would move the activities into a zone designated for natural resources, the county has to approve the proposal.

The issue had been remanded back to the county by the state Land Use Board of Appeals last June, citing a lack of environmental findings prior to approval by the county and the Linn County Planning Commission.

Of particular concern was whether expanding the mining operations there would lead to unsafe contamination or turbidity levels in the Santiam River. Several cities get their drinking water from the Santiam, including Albany and Salem.

The city of Salem itself raised objections to the initial expansion approval last year, and two local residents filed an appeal of the decision. Edith and Charles Weiss hired Eugene attorney Andree Phelps to argue that there wasn’t enough discussion or fact-finding of the impacts to water quality from the mining operations.

The Linn County commissioners heard an initial public hearing on this remand concern in late December, deciding at that time to keep the record open for another three weeks to allow for further written testimony.

That public hearing was closed at Tuesday’s board meeting and none of the materials submitted on the record appear to point to specific reports that show environmental hazards there. While the appellant pointed to reports of previous arsenic concerns along the Santiam River, nothing was provided showing that this specific mining operation has led or will lead to contamination in the groundwater or surface water.

Northrock paid for a water quality study by Salem-based Waterlab Corp. that revealed no contaminants that rise to dangerous levels from the quarry’s discharge area. Representatives for the company pointed to these tests, and to the operation’s 40-year history operating outside of Lyons without issue, as evidence that these concerns had been properly addressed.

“There has been no impact on the drinking water of the city of Salem based on the operations of this site, and the operation isn’t changing,” said Wallace Lien, a land use attorney hired by Northrock at the December hearing. “There’s nothing, it’s just speculation of fears.”

The appellants responded to this, both at the hearing and in subsequent written comments submitted to the record, saying that the contamination concerns aren’t just what contaminants might be used during the mining process, but also what’s naturally occurring in the ground and could be released through digging and moving dirt.

“We again note the concern about the risk of arsenic to the North Santiam River and linked aquifers from the production of rock aggregates, since the mine is in an area with naturally occurring arsenic, from which arsenic can be mobilized into groundwater,” a letter submitted on behalf of the Weisses says. “The applicant has not provided mapping of the groundwater aquifer and the surface-ground water connectivity.”

While opponents to the expansion cited these concerns, it’s important to note that the LUBA remand was procedural, not environmental. It found that the materials that addressed these concerns weren’t initially entered on the record prior to the approval, so it sent the issue back to the county with the stipulation that testing and paperwork be provided by the applicant. This is a requirement of state land use decisions and regulations that pertain to environmental resource lands.

Despite what opposition still exists, officials determined that Northrock had adequately addressed these points this time around.

Salem’s water quality supervisor, Lacey Goeres-Priest, submitted a letter to the county on Jan. 5, saying the “additional information (provided by the applicant) satisfactorily addresses much of the city’s initial concerns surrounding the enlargement of the mining areas within the site.”

Linn County Commissioners felt that the issue was properly addressed, too, enough to approve the expansion with a 2-0 vote. Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger was absent for Tuesday’s meeting.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

