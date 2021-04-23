Demands for justice: Community rallies around Albany hate crime victim

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I hadn't heard of the attack; I heard about it from Nemo's grandmother when I ran into her," Larsen said. "I was concerned that we had not been made aware of a very clear hate crime that had occurred in our area and that he was not being supported in the way he should have been by the community."

So she organized the rally.

"I know when this whole movement started, I had no idea so many people cared," she said. "And I talked to a lot of BIPOC people who were surprised there were white people who cared, and the reason they were surprised is because they were silent."

The rally, Larsen said, was an opportunity for allies to make themselves known as well.

That call for unity was echoed by Dorsette Friday night.

His comments were translated in real time into Spanish and called for all people to stand against oppression. Dorsette also said the family and the NAACP thanked the Albany Police Department for investigating the attack as a hate crime.

"We call for (everyone) to allow the APD to complete a thorough investigation without interruption or distraction from anyone," he said. "And by doing so, we can help to ensure a thorough investigation that is handled carefully and quickly."