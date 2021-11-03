Democrat-Herald, Gazette-Times websites get a makeover, check it out

I’ve been on the job as your new editor all of 3½ weeks, so it’s time to shake things up.

Kidding! Sorta.

Digital readers soon will notice big changes to our websites. Today the Democrat-Herald’s page — that’s democratherald.com to the uninitiated — will be the first to undergo the transformation. The Corvallis Gazette-Times (at gazettetimes.com) will go next, on Thursday.

Oh, you’ll notice. These changes are not subtle. One might say the differences are black and white. That’s because we’re going from a white background in a format that’s not unlike the look of a newspaper’s front page, complete with masthead, to a black background that may remind you a bit of a streaming service. Gazette-Prime, anyone? Democrat-Hulu?

I believe it’s a huge improvement, not only because a dim background is much easier on the eyes — and will let your partner sleep easy while you wrestle with insomnia by catching up on your local news — but because it’s adaptive to what you like to read.