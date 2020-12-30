Democratic Party stalwart Annabelle Jaramillo a fighter for equality and the environment

Annabelle Jaramillo traces her political awakening to the first day of third grade.
It was the late 1940s, and her family had moved from one small town in Colorado to another. On the first day of school, Jaramillo’s mother took her and her younger sister to the district office to get the girls enrolled but was told they would be segregated with other Hispanic children.
“My mother, being who she was, wasn’t going to stand for that,” Jaramillo recalled. “So we staged a sit-in.”
Jaramillo’s mother demanded to see the superintendent and refused to leave until he spoke with her. When he finally did, she bent his ear for an hour — and wore him down. The result, Jaramillo recalled, was that the local school system was integrated.
Now 80, Jaramillo said she has never forgotten that day — or her mother’s determination to fight for equal rights for her children. As she prepares to retire at the first of the year after 20 years as a member of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, Jaramillo said that childhood incident was one of the things that inspired her to pursue a lifelong involvement in politics, with a focus on championing civil rights and protecting the environment.
After earning a master’s degree in biology and plant ecology from Portland State University, Jaramillo went to work for the U.S. Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station as a research botanist assigned to the Forestry Sciences Laboratory in Corvallis (where she met her future husband, Richard Medley). Jaramillo was asked to help with the station’s affirmative action efforts, and she got involved with National Image Inc., an organization that advocated for equal employment opportunities for Hispanics. She became president of the national organization, a post she held for four years.
As a federal employee she was prohibited from actively participating in politics, but after leaving the Forest Service she threw herself into political work.
Team player
From an early age Jaramillo gravitated toward the Democratic Party because, she said, it reflected her own values.
“I think Democrats really care about people, the land and the environment — that’s been my main motivating factor,” she said.
“The party has been very welcoming to people of color, and that’s important to me. And championing equal opportunity — that’s been my life’s work.”
Jaramillo started volunteering with the Democratic Party long before she first ran for public office, trying to help others get elected. She worked on successful gubernatorial runs by Barbara Roberts and John Kitbzhaber. She served as Oregon political director for the 1996 Bill Clinton-Al Gore presidential campaign and later pitched in on the Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden presidential campaigns. And she has been a delegate at national nominating conventions for George Dukakis, Bill Clinton (twice) John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.
“This year,” she said, “I went to Joe Biden’s virtual convention as a delegate.”
Jaramillo has also served as a precinct committee person, Benton County party chair and state party treasurer, and has worked to help a number of rising Democratic stars in Oregon launch their political careers.
Tanya Shively, a Benton County resident who serves as one of Oregon’s representatives to the Democratic National Committee, said the party appreciates Jaramillo’s contributions.
“Annabelle has been a valued mentor for women and Latinos in the Democratic Party and continues to encourage our party’s young leaders,” she said.
Jaramillo also spent five years as executive director of the Oregon Commission on Hispanic Affairs. And from 1995 to 2000, she served as head of the Office of Citizens’ Representative under former Gov. Kitzhaber.
In an interview this week, Kitzhaber said Jaramillo was a natural fit in the citizens’ representative position, which involved responding to requests from Oregonians on a wide variety of issues.
“Annabelle — who’s become a very good friend over the years — has such a generous heart,” he said. “She did just a spectacular job. She was a real asset to the administration.”
After Jaramillo left Kitzhaber’s administration and won election to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, the governor stayed in contact with her and used her as a sounding board on policy issues.
“Annabelle is someone I would call up on a regular basis to find out what was happening on the county level,” he said. “She had an impact on state policy at the county level.”
Running and winning
Jaramillo made her first bid for public office in 1988, when she ran unsuccessfully against six-term state Rep. John Schoon. Ten years later, she tried for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners, falling short in the Democratic primary to Linda Modrell, who went on to win the Position 1 seat on the board.
The third time proved the charm for Jaramillo, who won the Position 3 seat in the November 2000 general election and held it for 20 years.
Jaramillo’s bid for a fifth term on the Board of Commissioners could have been derailed in April 2016, when she was arrested for drunken driving on her way home from a campaign fundraising event in Corvallis. She pleaded guilty to DUII and entered a diversion program.
But the voters forgave her. In November, she was reelected with nearly 53% of the vote in a three-way race.
Xan Augerot, who has served on the Board of Commissioners since 2017, called Jaramillo a great role model in the job.
“Annabelle is especially eloquent when arguing for equality and the environment,” Augerot said. “She was always very gracious to those that appeared before the board, working hard to ensure that we heard all of the voices in the room.”
Job satisfaction
Looking back over her 20 years on the board, Jaramillo said there were two things she tried to focus on above all else. The first was equity — “not only equity in employment but equity in service delivery to the community” — and the second was protecting the environment. “There has to be resource extraction,” she said, “but it can be done in a way that doesn’t harm the environment.”
Asked about her proudest accomplishments in office, she cited these:
• Dedicating Beazell Memorial Forest, Fitton Green Natural Area, Fort Hoskins Historical Park and the boardwalk at Jackson-Frazier Wetland.
• Establishing the county’s system of federally qualified health centers, which now include two locations in Corvallis and additional clinics in Monroe, Sweet Home, Lebanon and Alsea.
• Preserving the Bailey Branch right of way for a rails-to-trails conversion.
• Taking action for marriage equality.
The last issue on that list came to the forefront in 2004, when Jaramillo and Modrell outvoted fellow Commissioner Jay Dixon to stop issuing marriage licenses until same-sex couples were given the right to wed under Oregon law, following a similar decision by Multnomah County.
Their vote set off a five-month standoff with the state that was only defused when all three commissioners voted to comply with a court order to resume issuing marriage licenses to straight couples. Same-sex marriage finally became legal in Oregon in 2014, after a federal judge ruled a ban approved by voters in 2004 was unconstitutional.
Jaramillo, who had led a successful statewide campaign to defeat an anti-gay rights ballot measure in 1991, said she saw the question of marriage equality as a straightforward civil rights issue.
“It became an issue because we had a sizable gay community in Benton County and they had wishes to get married,” she recalled.
“My position was if we were going to discriminate against one group of people, we were going to discriminate against all people — because we shouldn’t discriminate against anybody.”
Looking back over her 20 years on the Benton County Board of Commissioners, Jaramillo said she’s enjoyed the work, which has provided both challenges and satisfaction in equal measure.
“I have mixed feelings about leaving — I’ve really enjoyed this job,” she said.
“But I think it’s the right time to move on. And I have a lot of great-grandkids I want to spend time with. As soon as this virus thing is over, I plan to do a lot of traveling to see them.”
