Democratic Party stalwart Annabelle Jaramillo a fighter for equality and the environment

Annabelle Jaramillo traces her political awakening to the first day of third grade.

It was the late 1940s, and her family had moved from one small town in Colorado to another. On the first day of school, Jaramillo’s mother took her and her younger sister to the district office to get the girls enrolled but was told they would be segregated with other Hispanic children.

“My mother, being who she was, wasn’t going to stand for that,” Jaramillo recalled. “So we staged a sit-in.”

Jaramillo’s mother demanded to see the superintendent and refused to leave until he spoke with her. When he finally did, she bent his ear for an hour — and wore him down. The result, Jaramillo recalled, was that the local school system was integrated.

Now 80, Jaramillo said she has never forgotten that day — or her mother’s determination to fight for equal rights for her children. As she prepares to retire at the first of the year after 20 years as a member of the Benton County Board of Commissioners, Jaramillo said that childhood incident was one of the things that inspired her to pursue a lifelong involvement in politics, with a focus on championing civil rights and protecting the environment.