Democratic state chair to speak to Linn Dems

Carla “KC” Hanson, chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon, will be the featured speaker during the monthly general meeting of the Linn County Democrats, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m.

Hanson, who lives in Gresham, was elected party chair last March. From 2008-13, she served as chair of the Multnomah County Democrats. Since then, Hanson consulted on various political campaigns and continued her activism with both the Multnomah Democrats and the Democratic Party of Oregon (DPO).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hanson moved to Oregon from Lawrence, Kansas, in 1989. She traveled around the state in 1992 and ’94 on behalf of the LGBT community, campaigning against two antigay ballot measures. Both measures were defeated.

She has spent 24 years as a small business owner, specializing in minor automotive paint repair.