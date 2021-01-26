Democrats: Bipartisanship nice, results nicer

They said Democratic goals include boosting the construction of long-term affordable housing as well as short-term housing such as by purchasing motels and hotels to help give homeless people a place to stay.

They said their caucus has tried to help rural counties where Republicans predominate.

"So much of the cap-and-invest work was designed to create to be able to generate resources that then could be distributed to those communities that are most impacted," Smith Warner said. "It's our frontier counties out in Eastern Oregon, that are having the results of years and years of drought. It is our timber counties (that saw wildfires) last year."

Asked about the one bill that would most address racial justice and inequities, Wagner said he couldn't make that judgment. "We need to do the deep work of leaning in and asking communities of color what they need," he said.

Democrats enjoy lopsided majorities in the House and Senate that allow the party to approve revenue-raising measures without relying on Republican support.

In the past, to ensure a measure of bipartisanship, Senate Pres. Peter Courtney, D-Salem, at times sought to make sure Democratic bills had at least one Republican senator in support.