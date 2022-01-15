 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dense fog, air stagnation advisories issued for mid-valley

National Weather Service
Courtesy NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a stagnant air advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley that runs through noon on Monday.

The agency also issued a dense fog advisory for the Willamette Valley and other areas of Oregon that runs through noon on Sunday. That notice cautions of visibility of a quarter-mile or less.

Drivers should slow down, use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of their vehicles.

The air stagnation advisory includes the Willamette Valley, the lower Columbia, and the I-5 corridor in Washington.

The stagnation could result in poor air quality for the region.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible, according to the National Weather Service.

According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.

