Department of Energy awards $25 million for wave testing at OSU facility

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded $25 million to eight groups to test wave energy technologies at Oregon State University’s PacWave South facility near Newport.

PacWave will be the first commercial-scale, grid-connected wave energy testing site in the country.

The goal is to produce renewable energy from ocean waves, and the funding will focus on wave energy converter designs in geographically remote areas or on small grids.

"Full-scale testing at PacWave is sure to accelerate development even more, assuring that wave energy conversion devices are effective and efficient at harnessing the power of Oregon’s majestic waves with minimal adverse environmental impacts," Tuba Ozkan-Haller, acting dean and professor in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, said in a statement.

While OSU is not one of the recipients, Portland State University is, receiving $4.5 million. The University of Washington will receive $1.3 million. The other funding recipients are in California, Seattle, Virginia and Massachusetts.

Construction on the $80 million facility began in June 2021 about 7 miles offshore. It should be operational in 2023, with testing anticipated to begin the following year.

