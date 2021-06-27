Deputy Paul Lancaster honored on Saturday

“Paul went to a Blazers game with a friend and they saw a homeless man,” Soto recalled. “He went up and talked to him a little bit, then gave him $50. When his friend asked him why he said, ‘He needed it more than I did.’”

“That’s the kind of person he was,” Soto said. “He wasn’t just about doing police work, but in helping in all different ways.”

As is the case with most law enforcement funerals, the occasion was also a celebration of the work that police officers do — and a recognition of how difficult their job is. Many described how the sight of the public during the procession, and the coming together of officers during a difficult time, gave them pride in their uniforms.

“It was quite heartwarming to see the citizens of Albany, Corvallis, Linn County and Benton County come out and show support,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden before the service. “That support is very meaningful in our profession. It meant a lot to us.”

When Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall spoke, he, too, urged the officers to “never lose sight of the fact that people in our community care about and support us.”