Deputy Paul Lancaster honored on Saturday

Mid-valley residents lined the streets and cheered as a processional of police and fire vehicles drove on Saturday morning from Reser Stadium to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center for the memorial service of Deputy Paul Lancaster.
Lancaster served with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office since 2016 and died on June 10.
A full honor guard, replete with flags, bagpipes and a ceremonial bell salute, was on hand to pay tribute to the late law enforcement officer. The ashes of Lancaster, 30, were watched over by a uniformed officer throughout the proceedings. A new officer came to switch out every five minutes, with deliberate steps and a slow, steady salute.
Pastor Brett Huff explained the various commands and ceremonial salutes that were practiced during the event, “Although these are ceremonial acts that are being observed, they are meant to show respect to Paul and honor his calling.”
A graduate of Santiam Christian School, Lancaster was an accomplished multi-sport athlete who lettered in baseball, basketball and football. He loved competition and enjoyed fishing. Family and friends who spoke or submitted letters to be read by Huff during the eulogy all described Lancaster’s famous bear hugs.
Tributes described Lancaster as a funny, warm and generous person. Jerry Soto, the father-in-law of one of his closest friends, shared a story that he said perfectly encapsulated the kind of man Lancaster was.
“Paul went to a Blazers game with a friend and they saw a homeless man,” Soto recalled. “He went up and talked to him a little bit, then gave him $50. When his friend asked him why he said, ‘He needed it more than I did.’”
“That’s the kind of person he was,” Soto said. “He wasn’t just about doing police work, but in helping in all different ways.”
As is the case with most law enforcement funerals, the occasion was also a celebration of the work that police officers do — and a recognition of how difficult their job is. Many described how the sight of the public during the procession, and the coming together of officers during a difficult time, gave them pride in their uniforms.
“It was quite heartwarming to see the citizens of Albany, Corvallis, Linn County and Benton County come out and show support,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden before the service. “That support is very meaningful in our profession. It meant a lot to us.”
When Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall spoke, he, too, urged the officers to “never lose sight of the fact that people in our community care about and support us.”
“Don’t ever forget that,” he said. He also thanked the numerous agencies who helped to coordinate the ceremony, as well as patrol Benton County while Lancaster’s friends and co-workers went off-duty to pay their respects.
Police officers and their families came from all over the state to attend the service. Uniforms could be seen from Albany, Corvallis, Philomath, Stayton, McMinnville, Oregon State University and beyond.
Lancaster’s father-in-law, Lt. Robert Hayes of the Albany Police, closed out the speeches with a personal and humorous account about how Lancaster, who lived right next door, used to come shop at the “Hayes Grocery Mart.”
“He’d come over, ‘Need some ketchup’ or ‘Need some barbecue sauce,’” Hayes said. “I’d tell him, ‘You know there’s a grocery store just three blocks from here, right?’ And he’d respond, ‘That’s not very convenient but thank you, though.’”
He concluded with a reference to the deputy’s badge number and radio call sign, “Paul Lancaster, 436, gone but never forgotten.”
Lancaster is survived by his wife, Savannah, and two children, Chayse and Charlee, as well as his parents, siblings, in-laws and friends.
