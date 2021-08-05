DEQ issues air quality advisory in Linn County, other areas

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for Southern, Central and Northeastern Oregon due to smoke from fires in Oregon and Northern California.

Areas under advisory include Linn County.

The DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until Friday morning; some areas many see improvement on Thursday. The DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in these areas.

Health officials advise people to refill inhalers and air out homes and businesses when smoke levels improve to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index).

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant women.