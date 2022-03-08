Details released on two Linn County COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority released more information regarding two Linn County deaths reported on Monday, March 7.

A 70-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive for the virus on Jan. 6 died Jan. 22 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

The other Linn County death was a 94-year-old man who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 23 at his residence. He also had underlying conditions.

In Tuesday’s report, Linn County recorded no new deaths. The county’s death toll is 236.

Linn County recorded 25 cases in Tuesday’s report, so the cumulative number of cases in the county is 26,209.

Benton County reported 15 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14,903. No new deaths were reported in the county. The death toll in Benton County is 62.

Statewide, OHA recorded 397 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 in Tuesday’s report. This brings the total number of cases in the state 698,127. Oregon also logged 29 new deaths, making the state’s death toll 6,772.

Hospitalizations: There are 291 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, 13 fewer than the previous report. There are 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two fewer than the last data.

There are 83 adult ICU beds unoccupied, making for a 13% availability rate. There are 416 available adult non-ICU beds, or 10% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has six adult ICU beds available (6%) and 33 adult non-ICU beds available (5%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 3,216 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 3,075 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3.16 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.87 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 68,396 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 79.1 million.

The CDC also logged 1,617 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 957,752.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

