Did James Plymell need to die?

An investigation published by Reuters in 2017 found that 1,005 people across the United States had died after police tased them.

Most of the deaths had occurred since the early 2000s, and many of the victims were already in some psychological distress. Taser International (now Axon) revised its own training manuals in 2013 regarding the use of Tasers on people with mental health issues.

The company said: “Drive-stun use may not be effective on emotionally disturbed persons or others who may not respond to pain due to a mind-body disconnect.” And since 2009, the company has cautioned against using Tasers on the chest. After Plymell’s death, a Taser prong was found lodged near his right nipple.

During their investigation, Oregon State Police detectives spoke to several civilians who had either seen Plymell stranded on the side of the road or attempted to push his car for him. He was described as “erratic,” “acting like a tweaker,” and maybe “buzzed on dope.”

One person said he repeated 15 times that the car “is light, it’s easy to push.”

“The Taser is a serious use of force, and for that reason, it is only appropriate as a weapon — whether in prong mode or drive stun mode — when there is a risk of physical harm to officers.”