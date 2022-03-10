Disc golf course coming to Albany's Deerfield Park

A disc golf course is coming to Deerfield Park in Albany, the city's public parks department announced this week.

Invented in the early 1900s, disc golf mixes elements of golf and Frisbee. The game has players toss discs at a series of targets on a nine- to 18-hole course, with the goal of hitting them with the fewest number of throws.

The sport's first professional match was held in Bladworth, Saskatchewan, Canada in 1927. It's now played in 40 countries worldwide today, including the U.S.

Albany is home to a range of disc golf courses. They include an 18-hole course in Bryant Park, which includes a mix of open field and woods holes. Nearby in Linn County, Waterloo Park also boasts a par 54-course etched with dense brambles and brier patches.

According to Albany Parks Director Kim Lyddane, a new disc golf course for is coming to Deerfield Park, courtesy of the Disc Golf Club of Albany.

Lyddane told the Albany City Council on Wednesday, March 9 the nine-hole course is intended for beginners and will go up in April. The course is paid for by the Disc Golf Club, which fundraised for the 18-hole course in Bryant Park and the Timber Linn nine-hole course.

No permanent materials will be going into the ground, Lyddane said, and the course will be taken down in early fall ahead of the rainy season.

"This will be a really great opportunity for us to test it out and see if this is the type of activity that is going to be enjoyed and appreciated," Lyddane said.

Lyddane said she anticipates the course won't be a nuisance for the homes neighboring the 10-acre park and should not threaten any power lines.

"It's a really cool idea," Albany City Councilor Marilyn Smith said. "I can see my fellow dog walkers out there, perhaps having to retrieve a few [discs]."

No action was required of the City Council to approve the disc golf course on Wednesday, according to Lyddane.

The Albany City Council is scheduled to meet for its next regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 online.

Editor's note: This article has been edited to more clearly identify Waterloo Park as a Linn County park.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

