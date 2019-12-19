Discussion continues on upcoming paving of Circle Boulevard

Circle Boulevard continues to look like it will be the test case for how Corvallis’ transportation system plan update is implemented on street projects.
The section of Circle between 29th Street and Highland Drive is due for resurfacing next summer. Bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates want the work to be done using the new standards in the TSP, which was approved by the Corvallis City Council in December 2018.
The key change that is part of the new TSP is including buffered bike lanes. If they are installed on Circle that means that instead of four travel lanes — two on each side — there would be three, with one a continuous center turn lane.
Two community members introduced a new issue on the subject during the community comments section of the Dec. 2 City Council meeting. Residents Susan Criss and Dave Gifford both noted safety issues as factors favoring using the new “road diet” on the street.
Criss testified about speeding issues and high traffic counts in the corridor, while Gifford spoke about challenges for pedestrians, particularly school children using the crosswalk at 17th Street.
In his remarks during the city manager reports portion of the meeting Mark Shepard said he wanted to have data in hand for the staff evaluation. Shepard. And he added that no matter which approach is used the city will be looking to make improved bicycle and pedestrian safety part of the picture.
The city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board has recommended using the new road diets on all repaving projects, advising the council of that in a Nov. 1 letter.
Shepard stopped well short of endorsing that approach, noting that the TSP changes were generally targeted toward new construction. He added that even in new construction there might be constraints such as natural features that prevent using the new tools.
He did note that if the new TSP approach makes sense for Circle Boulevard then staff will move in that direction and he promised to work the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board as the project moves forward.
