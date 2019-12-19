Discussion continues on upcoming paving of Circle Boulevard

Circle Boulevard continues to look like it will be the test case for how Corvallis’ transportation system plan update is implemented on street projects.

The section of Circle between 29th Street and Highland Drive is due for resurfacing next summer. Bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates want the work to be done using the new standards in the TSP, which was approved by the Corvallis City Council in December 2018.

The key change that is part of the new TSP is including buffered bike lanes. If they are installed on Circle that means that instead of four travel lanes — two on each side — there would be three, with one a continuous center turn lane.

Two community members introduced a new issue on the subject during the community comments section of the Dec. 2 City Council meeting. Residents Susan Criss and Dave Gifford both noted safety issues as factors favoring using the new “road diet” on the street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Criss testified about speeding issues and high traffic counts in the corridor, while Gifford spoke about challenges for pedestrians, particularly school children using the crosswalk at 17th Street.