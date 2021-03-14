Disproportionate: The impacts of COVID-19 on Oregon's Latino community

Herrera-Moore continues to hold a part-time job, but she takes precautions by distancing from her grandmother even inside the home. She wears a mask and said she has her own area of the house.

COVID-19 for Herrera-Moore’s family has meant the same struggle most families face, but with additional burdens.

“My two little brothers, one is preschool age and one is in first grade, and he doesn't speak much English at all,” she said, noting that even though he attends one of GAPS' dual-immersion schools, it’s still a struggle. “He has trouble understanding what’s going on in class, so my stepmom has to sit with him and basically teach him.”

And her stepmother has to juggle that responsibility on her own much of the time as her father works in California for a portion of the year.

“I still don’t think people realize that the Hispanic community works out in the fields a lot, and they can’t just do their jobs behind a screen,” Herrera-Moore said. “They have to go out there and expose themselves, and it’s something I had to do moneywise too.”

It’s a risk many take across races, but for the Latino community, the need to work and protect the family often collide.