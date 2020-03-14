Districts offer free meal sites for kids

On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all public schools to close between March 16 and March 31 in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
Mid-Valley schools are heeding the mandate with closures some closures beginning on Friday but for students experiencing food insecurity, no school often means no food.
Corvallis, Albany, Sweet Home and Lebanon schools have released information on free meal sites. Children do not need to be enrolled in school to receive a meal but children must be present at the meal site to receive one.
ALBANY:
Albany families can receive a meal at FISH on Hill Street, which is currently taking donations. Meal sites for breakfast and lunch are also available at area schools.
11:00-11:30 AM - Oak Elementary School
11:00-11:30 AM - Memorial Middle School
11:00-11:30 AM - Tangent Elementary School
11:15-11:45 AM - Lafayette Elementary School
11:20-11:50 AM - Waverly Elementary School
11:30 AM-12:00 PM - Sunrise Elementary School
11:40 AM-12:10 PM - South Shore Elementary School
11:40 AM-12:10 PM - Periwinkle Elementary School
11:45 AM-12:15 PM - Takena Elementary School
11:45 AM-12:15 PM - Albany Boys and Girls Club
12:00-12:30 PM - Lexington Park
12:00-12:30 PM - South Albany High School
LEBANON:
Lebanon High School will have breakfast between 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch between noon and 1 p.m. Families can pull into the bus lane Monday-Friday during meal times to receive food.
CORVALLIS:
Meal sites will be open 12 - 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 16 - 31 and are located at:
Lincoln Elementary School
Garfield Elementary School
Wilson Elementary School
Lancaster Bridge Community Room
SWEET HOME:
Starting March 16 to Friday, March 20 the Sweet Home School District Nutrition Services staff will be serving all children 18 years and younger free lunches in a grab and go bag. The grab bag will also include breakfast for the following day, according to the district.
The meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day from the loading dock area on the northwest corner of Sweet Home High School. The meals will be served on a first come first serve basis.