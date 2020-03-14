Districts offer free meal sites for kids

11:40 AM-12:10 PM - Periwinkle Elementary School

11:45 AM-12:15 PM - Takena Elementary School

11:45 AM-12:15 PM - Albany Boys and Girls Club

12:00-12:30 PM - Lexington Park

12:00-12:30 PM - South Albany High School

LEBANON:

Lebanon High School will have breakfast between 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch between noon and 1 p.m. Families can pull into the bus lane Monday-Friday during meal times to receive food.

CORVALLIS:

Meal sites will be open 12 - 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 16 - 31 and are located at:

Lincoln Elementary School

Garfield Elementary School

Wilson Elementary School

Lancaster Bridge Community Room

SWEET HOME:

Starting March 16 to Friday, March 20 the Sweet Home School District Nutrition Services staff will be serving all children 18 years and younger free lunches in a grab and go bag. The grab bag will also include breakfast for the following day, according to the district.

The meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day from the loading dock area on the northwest corner of Sweet Home High School. The meals will be served on a first come first serve basis.

