Districts work to keep students fed during closure

On Monday, Sunrise Elementary School in Albany served 65 meals to kids no longer in school after districts were ordered to close due to COVID-19. It was the most meals served throughout Greater Albany Public Schools in a single day since the shut down. On Tuesday, Sunrise served over 100 meals.
"We have a high need," said Principal Bob Daugherty. "We have a lot of low-income families."
Currently, GAPS has 13 meal sites, including the Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA. Families can also visit FISH in Albany on SE Hill Street and receive a meal by mentioning the school district. In Corvallis, the district has set up four meal sites with one in Philomath, serving over 300 meals on Monday. Lebanon students and families have the option of a drive thru meal site set up at Lebanon High School. On Tuesday, the district handed out 448 meals, working with food it already had in schools, guaranteeing breakfast and lunch to students, but for students who cannot reach the meal sites, being guaranteed a meal is more complicated.
With schools closed and parents still required to go to work if their jobs cannot be done remotely or the family cannot sustain the financial impact of a lost paycheck, some children do not have transportation to a meal site.
GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said that, for now, GAPS hopes that the majority of children in need of a meal live close enough to one of the 13 sites in the area to get a meal.
"We have had some discussion on delivering food via the bus lines. We will see how the 13 lunch sites work and if there is a need for using bus lines for delivery we could consider it," he said.
The approach to delivery has varied across the state. In Riddle, the district is delivering meals to a local park. Tillamook is delivering meals through March 20. In Albany, FISH is making deliveries to families.
Corvallis has yet to expand its meal sites or offer delivery.
"Our district family advocates are working to be in contact with families we know of that may need additional support," said district spokesperson Brenda Downum. Those families, she said, can call the district office during business hours.
On Tuesday, the Governor of Kansas ordered public schools closed for the remainder of the year. The announcement came as school closures for at least two weeks were seen in more than 20 states across the country.
Gov. Kate Brown announced late Tuesday that not Oregon schools will remain closed until April 28.
Until then, school district are working to meet the need of students during the closures.
"It was impossible for food services to predict," Daugherty said of the need. "They've done a fantastic job."