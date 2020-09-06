Diversity of thought: A look at Albany's Human Relations Commission

“They need to be taught some decorum and respect for other people. I don’t know that, how do I say this, the inkling is people are going to want to tar and feather who it was and take them to diversity training,” she said. “No, they need to learn some respect."

Perkins said she thinks most people in Albany already treat other residents fairly and that she hopes to focus on homelessness during her time on the HRC.

“Your sexuality, that’s your business, that has nothing to do with me,” she said. “But when I see homeless veterans and homeless people on the street, that affects all of us.”

But the NAACP's Harris said the residents of Albany deserve better than the current makeup of the board.

"We are living in times when we are seeing the murders of Black and brown bodies in full view," she said. "We just celebrated the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington. We are now in 2020 addressing the same racist systems and barriers.

"Now is the time to make a change. Now is the time to lead not only in words on paper but in real action that backs up those powerful words.

"In the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 'The time is always right to do what is right.' Leaders of Albany, your community is watching and demanding that you lead with justice."

