DMV working through new ID issue

Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services has bad news and good news for customers stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bad news was that DMV’s initial effort to reopen its field offices after a 10-week shutdown hit a roadblock — and not the physical kind.

The good news is that DMV was able to get around it quickly — and that more than 3.1 million Oregon drivers will have up to 15 months, instead of three, to obtain the kind of licenses enabling them to board commercial aircraft.

Assistant Director Travis Brouwer of the Oregon Department of Transportation, DMV’s parent agency, spoke about both this week at a virtual meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation.

In the first hour after telephone lines were opened June 1, DMV got 18,000 calls — the normal call volume is 1,000 per day — and DMV shut down the lines soon afterward.

“We were faced with a deluge of calls we did not anticipate,” Brouwer said.

But with help from its computer systems vendor, DMV put up a substitute: An online form for people to request in-person appointments, with specific times, at their local field office.