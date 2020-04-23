Dog dies in Lebanon area trailer fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A dog died in a trailer fire off Berlin Road on Wednesday night, according to a news release from the Lebanon Fire District.

The fire was reported in the 30400 block of Berlin Road at 11:49 p.m. The cause of the blaze remains undetermined but does not appear suspicious.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a fifth-wheel trailer on fire with several trees nearby. Due to the rural location, firefighters laid 300 feet of hose from the roadway to the blaze.

One resident of the property was evacuated. The dog belonged to the owner of the trailer.

The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes and crews remained on scene for another hour to cool hot spots on trees and in the trailer.

The Lebanon Fire District responded with 14 personnel and five vehicles. The Albany Fire Department assisted by covering the city of Lebanon during the incident.

Kyle Odegard

