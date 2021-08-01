Domestic violence agency reaches 40th anniversary

Wellness challenge

The stress and emotional nature of the work also has led CARDV to look to the wellness and security of its own staffers.

“It is incredibly hard to take care of the team that is doing this work,” said Caldwell.

CARDV added a wellness center and confidential counseling and support for employees around the first of this year.

“We encourage self-care and good nutrition,” she said. “They need to take good care of themselves so we can continue this work.”

The challenge to employees “really came to light when we were working remotely,” Caldwell said. “Sometimes you need to find a way to decompress from that hot line call. If you are in the office you can go down the hall and talk to someone. Working remotely you don’t have that opportunity.”

Caldwell and Zelinka said the trauma of working with domestic violence survivors can produce challenges for CARDV employees that are similar to those of firefighters, EMTs and police officers.

Unfortunate, CARDV officials said, is that the domestic violence issue is not going away.