Donations help Corvallis businesses weather the storm

Like a lot of small business owners, William McCanless has been struggling during the pandemic.

Fixed costs were piling up as the doors to his business, Interzone coffee shop, were closed for more than two months, preventing him from bringing in any money to offset the bills.

But a stranger’s thoughtfulness has helped McCanless bridge the gap to a time when business gets back to its usual flow.

Customer Autumn Mourine, who McCanless says he doesn’t know, set up an account on the GoFundMe website to provide an outlet for those who could lend a hand. In less than four weeks since the account was created May 24, the business has received more than $13,000 in donations.

Up to that point, McCanless had been borrowing from his own personal funds to make payroll and get caught up on other payables.

“It was just nice to get past that. This town is very supportive of its local businesses,” he said, wondering if he would find the same generosity elsewhere in keeping his 22-year-old shop on Monroe Avenue adjacent to Oregon State University afloat. “I feel very lucky. I think part of my success is largely because of the town that I’m in.”