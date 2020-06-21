Donations help Corvallis businesses weather the storm

Like a lot of small business owners, William McCanless has been struggling during the pandemic.
Fixed costs were piling up as the doors to his business, Interzone coffee shop, were closed for more than two months, preventing him from bringing in any money to offset the bills.
But a stranger’s thoughtfulness has helped McCanless bridge the gap to a time when business gets back to its usual flow.
Customer Autumn Mourine, who McCanless says he doesn’t know, set up an account on the GoFundMe website to provide an outlet for those who could lend a hand. In less than four weeks since the account was created May 24, the business has received more than $13,000 in donations.
Up to that point, McCanless had been borrowing from his own personal funds to make payroll and get caught up on other payables.
“It was just nice to get past that. This town is very supportive of its local businesses,” he said, wondering if he would find the same generosity elsewhere in keeping his 22-year-old shop on Monroe Avenue adjacent to Oregon State University afloat. “I feel very lucky. I think part of my success is largely because of the town that I’m in.”
McCanless reopened his doors on June 3. Business has been slow but steadily improving. He’s limited his hours to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. five days a week.
One employee has come in during what were expected to be busy hours, but that hasn’t always been the case. He has 10 other employees he hasn’t reached out to because work isn’t available.
McCanless has heard that research students will be slowly returning to campus soon and that there could be a summer session of classes.
“If we can get the students back, I’m pretty confident that I can weather this, provided that we don’t have another shutdown,” McCanless said.
Interzone isn’t the only recipient of local generosity.
A search of GoFundMe last week found seven other Corvallis businesses receiving help.
Squirrel's Tavern has received the most assistance of those listed on the site at more than $31,000. Imagine Coffee has brought in a little over $15,000, and Nirvana Indian Restaurant topped $8,500.
Asking for financial help was a last resort for Starlight Stitchery, but donations of more than $4,200 have helped the needlework shop transition out of its building in downtown Corvallis and stay in business.
“We’re sad to not have the physical space anymore so we can meet with customers and things like that, but we’re doing well as a business,” said Pamela Shigeoka, a co-owner of Starlight Stitchery along with Amanda Turk.
Unable to secure help from the government, the business is now online only, providing cross-stitch, embroidery and related supplies out of Shigeoka’s home.
That’s allowed the business to expand its customer base beyond the local area. Shigeoka said she misses having in-person stitching classes but is looking forward to getting back to those as soon as possible.
Donations helped Shigeoka and Turk pay the final two months’ rent and an early lease termination fee.
“We were amazed,” Shigeoka said of the response. “We were uncomfortable to have to ask for help in the first place. It’s just sort of cleared the way moving forward.”
She noted in a short video linked to the donation request that the business hopes to move into a new space “once everything starts to even out a little bit.”
Pegasus Frame Studio and Gallery has received more than $5,600 in donations after concerns that its future was in jeopardy.
The framing and restoration business, housed in the Old World Deli building along with several other tenants, will have a limited reopening for the time being.
“I want to be mindful for just a little bit longer and make sure I curate the people moving through casually and to (limit) my exposure,” said owner Paige Shumway, whose family has been involved with the business for more than 30 years.
Shumway talked with the building owners last week and learned that, because they qualified for financial support, “it seems like things will be all right.”
Shumway said it was “unbelievably humbling and heartwarming” to see people reach out and help businesses that they care about.
“It really shows what Corvallis and the valley finds important to them,” she said.
Simon Date, president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, said business owners are feeling a sense of trepidation as they reopen.
They’re trying to make sure they’re following all the safety requirements while also taking note of their patrons’ comfort levels.
Every business has its own plan for making it work.
“It’s sort of finding the wiggle room within the requirements,” Date said.
The chamber’s role is being a resource for networking and letting the public know what area businesses have. The chamber, which has roughly 400 members, has created a digital resource guide that business owners can update to keep potential customers aware of any changes.
In the pandemic, the chamber has taken on new inquiries from members such as those seeking advice as well as looking to bounce ideas off of someone.
On the job for less than a year, Date says the collaboration he’s experienced between the chamber, the city and Benton County in pulling together during these difficult times is rare.
Date said another positive sign has been the way people have directed their shopping dollars.
“This is a fantastic community. They want to go in and they want to support local,” he said, noting the numerous opportunities to shop online. “However, the main push here seems to be really supporting those mom-and-pop stores, the small businesses, the keep-it-local mentality, which is really encouraging.”
