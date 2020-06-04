Donations help vandalized Corvallis businesses recover

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seven businesses in downtown Corvallis that had large display windows smashed in a shocking outburst of vandalism last month were reimbursed for their repair costs this week through the generosity of local residents.

A crowdfunding page set up by the Downtown Corvallis Association blew by its initial goal of $10,000 in just two days and has since gone on to raise a little over $24,000, according to DCA director Jennifer Moreland.

On Wednesday, Moreland distributed checks ranging from $550 to $1,400 to the damaged businesses.

“The rest of the money will be used to promote downtown businesses as they reopen,” Moreland said.

Five Star Sports, Many Hands Trading Co., the Clothes Tree, the Toy Factory, Northern Star, Runway Fashion Exchange and the Kid Shoppe all suffered extensive damage in the May 17 rampage.

Many of the shops were just beginning to welcome back customers as the state relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions when they were forced to board up their bashed-in windows, clean up piles of broken glass and try to salvage their inventory.