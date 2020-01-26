Dosey Do Doings: Square dance convention hits Albany

Carolynn Quinn, 21, sat on the bleachers inside the Linn County Fair and Expo Center on Saturday morning.

It was the only time she sat still all weekend.

The rest of the time, she was on the dance floor.

"I have people come and watch me and I tell them if they can't find me, I'm out there!" she laughed, pointing to the middle of the hall where dozens of women in puffed circle skirts and men in matching dress shirts swung, slid and skipped their way through the moves directed by the square dance caller's instructions.

It was part of the 60th annual Mid-Winter Square Dance Festival, the "Diamonds of Dance" that attracts dancers from California, Washington, Canada and all over Oregon.

Quinn made the drive from Sweet Home.

"I've been dancing for about 12 years," she said. "My mom did it and I was the only one that jumped in and never wanted to stop."

Quinn is a member of the Sweet Home Squarenenders which has about 30 members but attracting peers, Quinn said is hard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's difficult to get younger people involved," she said.