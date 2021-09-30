Downtown Albany gets a new electric vehicle charging station

Albany has a new electric vehicle charging station open to the public.
The downtown station is located in a city-owned parking lot behind the JC Penney building.
According to Economic Development Coordinator Sophie Dykast, City of Albany staff and Central Albany Revitalization Area (CARA) board members started discussions of potential electric vehicle charging opportunities a few years ago.
Although there are some electric vehicle charging stations in Albany, there aren’t all fast-charging stations and there are none in the downtown area. Up to date information on charging locations can be found at www.plugshare.com.
The idea was that this charging station would pull travelers off of Interstate-5 and give them the opportunity to explore and support downtown Albany businesses. Boasting economic development in the area was at the forefront of the planning process.
Dykast said the City was not able to get quantitative data on the number of electric vehicle owners in Albany, but anecdotal data suggested that residents wanted a new station.
“We didn’t have any (stations) in the downtown area,” Dykast said. “But we have a lot of great restaurants and businesses in the area and we don’t want people to have to just wait on the side of the highway while they charge their vehicle.”
Dykast said that many CARA board members did not want the project to have an effect on the CARA budget. Because of this, staff pursued a grant from Pacific Power.
The grant partnership with Pacific Power covered all of the startup costs for the charging station. The total amount of the grant was around $63,000. Funds from the grant also covered some conduit in the ground at the site for potential future additions to the charging station.
“This is a smallish project, but it's unique, and the CARA Board and City took advantage of a great opportunity to work with other organizations to enhance the district,” Dykast said.
She added that there was a huge learning curve involved with getting this project off the ground, but community members who have electric vehicles and other knowledgeable businesses and local individuals helped along the way.
For users who want to utilize the service, they’ll need to create a FREE EV Connect account. They can do this by downloading the EV Connector Driver App on their phone using the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store.
The station is equipped with CHAdeMO and CCS/SAE connectors. Tesla drivers are welcome to use the charging station, but will need to have their own adapter.
The City will charge users $0.35/kilowatt-hour to cover the costs of running the station, but fees may change over time depending on usage trends.
Payment will be done through the EV Connect app or a fob. There are no credit card readers or cash options at the station.
If a driver is parked in the spot but is no longer charging their vehicle, they will be charged a fee of $15 per hour after a 30-minute grace period. This is to ensure that as many users as possible can utilize the station throughout the day.
Charging speed will depend on the car and its battery management system. The electric vehicle supply equipment will go up to 24 kilowatts.
“We want the station to be used and to be an easy option for drivers,” Dykast said. “We would love if people stopped by and visited restaurants, local businesses and spent time around town.”
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_