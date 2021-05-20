Downtown Albany projects funded

Two downtown Albany projects will get off the ground after years of waiting thanks to a financial boost from the Albany Revitalization Area.

The redevelopment of the St. Francis Hotel, being spearheaded by developer Marc Manley, and the Wells Fargo building, by Gerding Cos. Inc., are part of the ARA's efforts to eliminate blight from downtown.

The ARA purchased the old Wells Fargo Bank building in 2020 for $1.5 million and has the option to purchase the St. Francis.

On Wednesday, the ARA voted to award the Wells Fargo project, located at 300 First Ave. W., up to $2 million, with $900,000 of it issued as a loan.

Tom Gerding of Gerding Cos. Inc. told ARA the complete project is estimated to cost $10,350,000.

Expected development is set to include the possibility of a rooftop eatery, an expanded ground floor and a mezzanine.

The St. Francis Hotel, located at 406 First Ave. W., was awarded $3,769,000. According to documents submitted to ARA, the money is expected to be recouped within 37 years of the project's completion through taxes and revenue generated by eventual tenants.