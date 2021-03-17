Downtown businesses get boost from CARA

The Central Albany Revitalization Area board approved about $300,000 in grants Wednesday for two downtown businesses looking to improve their buildings.
The CARA board is in the process of sunsetting, meaning it intends to wind down its spending authority and complete its remaining projects in the coming years. Albany Economic Development Manager Seth Sherry outlined the board’s final goals on Wednesday after noting the urban renewal district has money but not enough to do “everything.”
On the list for CARA is the Waterfront Project, which would see about 13 projects spring up along the Willamette River in downtown Albany that range from walkways to play structures for children. Also on the list are redevelopments of the Wells Fargo building, which was purchased by CARA in 2019, and the historic St. Francis Hotel, which the city holds an option to purchase.
During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Sherry noted the district also has about $1 million set aside to help local businesses downtown. The Natty Dresser and 1st Hand Seconds came before the board to request some of that money.
Both businesses were before the board in August and asked to return with more complete applications but were waylaid by the pandemic.
Approximately $230,000 in grant funds was approved for the Natty Dresser, with owner Oscar Hult detailing plans that would include the upgrade of the building’s elevator system. Installed in 1925, the building’s elevator was decommissioned in 2002. According to Hult, the lift is needed to access the top and bottom floors of the building located at 124 Broadalbin.
Plans for the spaces, Hult said, are underway. He isn't sure yet what he'll do with the top floor, but he intends to use part of the basement for storage and rent out the rest.
1st Hand Seconds, the fundraising arm of Mercy House, a nonprofit that helps women facing domestic abuse, homelessness and other obstacles, requested just over $50,000. The money is set to be used to redo the facade of the building.
CARA has about $20 million left in its spending authority. Sherry noted that the Waterfront Project is being designed as a “phasable” project, allowing the city to continue adding onto it as funds become available through grants or other means in the future.